New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): As many as 1717 criminals were arrested in Outer North district of Delhi in July this year, Delhi police said on Saturday.

According to officials, these arrests were made during special raids carried out by the Delhi police. During the operation police also recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

“The Outer North District arrested 1717 criminals in the month of July comprising dreaded criminals who were proclaimed offenders, gangsters, extortionists, robbers, snatchers, and cybercriminals,” the Delhi said in a statement.

“The police have also recovered stolen property worth lakhs. The arrests were made by the police in a series of operations across the district,” added the Delhi Police statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that 481 cases have been reported to Delhi Police regarding false promises by touts to tourists in the national capital in 2022 and current year till July 15.

MoS Rai said, "The cases reported to Delhi Police for false promises by touts include cheating, overcharging etc. and are registered under the Delhi Prevention of Touting & Malpractices Against Tourists Act, 2010. During the last one year and current year (upto 15/07/2023), 481 cases have been reported, out of which 61 cases have concluded into conviction and 01 case into acquittal."

Nityanand Rai further informed the Upper House that Delhi Police ensures from time to time to revamp the Tourist Police. "In this direction, among other measures, a task-oriented training program for every member of the Tourist Police Unit, in association with Delhi Tourism Department and other stakeholders, has been prepared," he said.

"264 Delhi police personnel have been trained so far. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Tourist Police has been prepared and issued," MoS Home Rai added. (ANI)

