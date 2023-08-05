Mumbai, August 5: The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai - the financial city of India now stands at 79.25 percent. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) latest data, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is now close to 80 percent as of August 4. This comes as good news for Mumbaikars who have been facing a 10 percent water cut since July 1.

Last month, the country's richest civic body imposed a 10 percent water in the city as the lakes supplying water to Mumbai had less than 7 percent of water stock. With heavy rainfalls increasing the water levels in the lakes, the news of the water stock increasing comes as a relief. The BMC said that the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs now stands at 1147086 million litres or 79.25 percent. The data is till 6 am on August 4. Mumbai Water Cut Update: BMC To Decide on Withdrawal of 10% Water Cut Soon, Water Levels in Seven Lakes Supplying Drinking Water to City Rise to Over 74%.

While Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the second half of July, the water levels of the seven lakes are still less by 11 percent when compared to the previous year. Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Upper and Middle Vaitarna are the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai. Out of the seven lakes, only two to three lakes have reached their full capacity.

Although the water stock in the seven lakes is nearing 80 percent, the BMC has not withdrawn the 10 percent water cut order. As per reports, the BMC will wait for another week before deciding on withdrawing the 10 percent water cut order. The civic body is taking its time to withdraw the water cut as a dry forecast has been predicted for August. Mumbai Rains Today: Mumbaikars Receive Short Spells of Rainfall, Netizens Share Photos and Videos of #MumbaiRains.

"The stock is only 74 per cent compared to 90 per cent last year and there is prediction of a dry spell in August. Therefore, a review will be taken after a week in August and then a decision will be declared," a BMC official had said on August 1.

