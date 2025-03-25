New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, the officials of IGI Airport Police have arrested an airport ground operator for stealing a shipment of high-end mobile phones at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said officials on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Monu alias Nikhil Kumar (28), who worked as a loader at the airport with Air India SATS company and was responsible for ground handling services, including aircraft handling, baggage handling, and cargo handling.

According to the police, Nikhil stole one PVC box containing 75 Samsung S-25 Ultra mobile phones from a shipment booked for Indore at IGI Airport. He hid the stolen phones in an old, unused container at the airport and later removed them in instalments at his convenience.

The police have recovered 36 stolen mobile phones so far and are making efforts to locate the remaining accused involved in the case and to recover the remaining stolen mobile phones.

Investigation revealed that the accused sold 55 stolen mobile phones to his one of the friends for sale and sold two stolen phones to a shopkeeper for Rs 2 lakh.

The IGI Airport police have been investigating the case since February 6, 2025, when a complaint was lodged by the logistics distribution partner of Samsung India Electronics.

