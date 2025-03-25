New Delhi, March 25: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, presenting the biggest budget of Rs 1 lakh crore on Tuesday, announced Rs 5,100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, the ambitious women-centric scheme announced before the Delhi elections. Highlighting PM Modi's commitment to women's empowerment, she said, "Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, we had announced to allocate Rs 2500 to poor women of Delhi. I am overjoyed to announce that this Budget allocates Rs 5,100 crore to pay Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women." Delhi Budget 2025: CM Rekha Gupta Presents INR 1 Lakh Crore Budget, Says ‘Largest Ever’ (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also announced a doubling of the capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore for the financial year 2025-26. "This time, a historic budget of Rs 1 lakh crore is being tabled for 2025-26, which is 31.5 per cent more than the last Budget. This is an unprecedented and historic budget," said CM Rekha Gupta while tabling the Budget on the second day of the Assembly session. "In the Viksit Delhi Budget, this capital expenditure will be used to build roads, drainage and improve sewerage, education etc," she said. 'Delhi Budget 2025 is Very Important, We Have Been Working as a Team', Says CM Rekha Gupta.

Rekha Gupta Allocates INR 5,100 Crores for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Watch: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "Under the Mahila Smriddhi Yojana, providing ₹2,500 to women is our commitment and resolution. For this purpose, we have allocated ₹5,100 crore, and we will certainly provide it" (Video Courtesy: Delhi Assembly) pic.twitter.com/QhS6JhLASz — IANS (@ians_india) March 25, 2025

Delhi CM further announced an allocation of Rs 2144 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, one of the Centre's flagship schemes. The rollout of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Delhi was a key election promise by the BJP as the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led government had opted out of it. "Delhi government has decided to provide a top-up of Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover, in addition to the existing Rs 5 lakh from Government of India," CM Rekha Gupta said. With this, Delhi is set to become the 35th province to adopt AB-PMJAY -- the world's largest publicly funded health insurance scheme.

