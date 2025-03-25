Israeli settlers beat up one of the Palestinian co-directors of the Oscar-winning film No Other Land in the occupied West Bank on Monday, and he was then detained by the Israeli military, activists on the scene said. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes Kill 65 Palestinians in Gaza Strip As Egypt Offers New Ceasefire Proposal.

Dozens of settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Susiya in the Masafer Yatta area, destroying property, said the activist group Centre for Jewish Nonviolence. They attacked Hamdan Ballal, one of the documentary's co-directors, leaving his head bleeding, the activists said. As he was being treated in an ambulance, soldiers detained him and a second Palestinian man, the group said. It said his whereabouts were now unknown. Israel Terror Attack: Man Runs Over Multiple Civilians at Bus Stop, Opens Fire Before Being Neutralised; 75-Year-Old Man Shot Dead (Watch Video).

Yuval Abraham’s Twitter Post

A group of settlers just lynched Hamdan Ballal, co director of our film no other land. They beat him and he has injuries in his head and stomach, bleeding. Soldiers invaded the ambulance he called, and took him. No sign of him since. — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) March 24, 2025

No Other Land, which won the Oscar this year for best documentary, chronicles the struggle by residents of Masafer Yatta to stop the Israeli military from demolishing their villages. It has two Palestinian co-directors, Ballal and Basel Adra, both residents of Masafar Yatta, and two Israeli directors, Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor.