New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday said it arrested one of its own on charges of posing as a traffic officer and extorting motorists.

According to Delhi Police, the accused personnel is posted in the Third Battalion of the force and was briefly put on traffic duty earlier.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 'Tantriks' Give Sleeping Pills to Man and Kill Him After Chopping His Finger on Pretext of Helping Him Make More Money in Narsinghpur, Arrested.

The incident came to light on the night of November 8-9 when a truck driver lodged a complaint with a local traffic police post against a policeman, who he claimed was flagging down vehicles and extorting motorists barely 200 metres away from them.

As soon as the traffic officers proceeded to investigate, the accused saw them and tried to escape, police said, adding that he was caught and arrested.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Four Beat Two Men With Iron Rods, Unleash Their Dog on Victims Following Dispute Over Riding Bike on Newly Constructed Road in Yakubpur Village.

A formal complaint against the accused was filed at the Punjabi Bagh police station and a case was registered under IPC sections 170 and 419, police said, adding the matter is under investigation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)