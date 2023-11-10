Bhopal, November 10: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur, two “tantriks” killed a man on the pretext of helping him make more money. The accused also chopped the middle finger of his right hand. The accused “tantriks” have been identified as 40-year-old Surendra Kachi and 45-year-old Rammu Kachi. Both of them have been arrested.

India Today reported that the victim identified as 22-year-old Ankit Kaurav’s mutilated body was found with cuts from a sharp object on his head and neck on November 4. UP Shocker: Cops Abused and Thrashed, Uniform Torn in Kasganj; Probe Launched After Viral Video Surfaces.

Police said that on the night of the incident, the Ankit was seen riding a bike along with the accused. Ankit had came in contact with the accused occultists around four months back when he had fallen sick. Although he had contacted doctors, he only got better after the occultists helped him, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Nine-Year-Old Boy Rapes Eight-Year-Old Girl in Lucknow, Case Registered.

This made Ankit believe the “tantriks” and he contacted them again when his brother-in-law fell ill and the money spent on the treatment started causing financial problems in his family.

He expressed his desire to the “tantriks” of earning more money due to the financial problems. The occultists agreed and also managed to convince Ankit to cut the middle finger of his right hand.

The “tantriks” took Ankit to Tekapar village with them and planned his “narbali” (human sacrifice). They gave him sleeping pills and later killed him. They were produced before a court and have been sent to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).