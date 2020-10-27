New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Two men were arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly firing at a person in north Delhi's Timarpur area over an old enmity, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Inderjeet (21) and Ravi (24), are residents of Timarpur, they said.

Also Read | Waste Generated From Ghazipur Mandi Will Be Combusted to Create Electricity, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

An incident of firing in cluster area at Patrachar Vidyalaya, Lucknow Road was reported on Sunday, police said.

Virender (45) was sitting in front of his grocery shop at his residence at around 11.15 pm when three unidentified bike-borne men fired at him, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 4,853 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike Since Onset of Pandemic.

He suffered bullet injury to his head and was rushed to hospital, police said.

"During investigation, police apprehended Inderjeet and Ravi from Agra in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of technical support. The weapon used in the crime and the motorcycle have also been recovered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said.

Several cases were registered against Inderjeet, police said.

There was an old enmity between the families of the accused and the victim and a case was also registered in 2007. Inderjeet said he believed that the victim used to leak information regarding him to police, the DCP said.

Ravi said he had a grudge against Virender as he had usurped his family's shanty. They, along with their accomplice Hemant, decided to eliminate Virender, DCP Alphonse said.

One pistol and motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)