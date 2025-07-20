New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has attached assets worth approximately 5 crores belonging to notorious drug dealer Kusum, a resident of Sultanpuri. These assets were allegedly purchased using proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Outer Sachin Sharma said, "Kusum is currently absconding after a raid was conducted at her residence in March. During the raid, her son Amit was arrested, and a significant quantity of heroin, smack, tramadol tablets, cash, and an SUV were seized."

The police investigation revealed that Kusum's daughters had deposited nearly 70 to 80 lakhs in their bank accounts over the past 1.5 years through small transactions of 2 to 5 thousand. The source of this income could not be explained by Amit.

A total of 8 properties have been attached, including 7 in Sultanpuri and 1 in Rohini Sector 24. The properties include a luxurious building constructed by connecting four separate houses.

The police have written to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to demolish the illegal construction. The attachment of Kusum's assets is expected to significantly impact the drug supply chain in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to apprehend Kusum, who is currently absconding, and the Delhi Police is likely to register a case of MCOCA against her.

According to DCP Outer Sachin Sharma, "On 10 March, information was received that a person, namely Amit, aged approximately 25-27 years, residing at Sultanpuri, Delhi, along with his mother Kusum, had set up an organised drug operation in the nearby areas of Sultanpuri and Mangolpuri. They had installed numerous CCTV cameras around their house and at the adjoining narrow alley, and placed iron gates on both sides of the alley."

"Amit and his hired workers were involved in selling, distributing, and supplying open smack and smack in the knots of polythene. The informant further informed that at around 04:30-05:30 PM, Amit would be travelling in his black Scorpio from Mangolpuri Flyover to his house in Sultanpuri. The informant suggested that a raid could catch Amit with smack/heroin, and Kusum could be arrested at their house with the same contraband," he further said.

Working upon the secret information, a raid was conducted, resulting in the recovery of 11*50 knots of heroin and 47.09 grams of tramadol on the instance of the accused, Amit, son of Kusum, from the first floor of his house at Sultanpuri, Delhi. Accordingly, a case was registered.

During his PC remand, Amit disclosed that he, with the help of Kusum (his mother), his sisters, and other members, runs a drug syndicate. All were found absconding and deliberately evading arrest. During the course of PC remand and financial investigation, eight case properties seized were found in the accused Kusum's name along with one bike, two mobiles, one iPad, cash Rs 13,24,788, 80 gm gold, 319 gm silver, and a Scorpio.

A chargesheet against Amit has been filed, and charges have been framed against Amit. For others, investigations are still on.

Kusum's daughters, namely Deepa (30) and Anuradha, alias Chiku (23), got anticipatory bail, but the same was cancelled by the Hon'ble Delhi High Court.

The investigation has revealed substantial deposits amounting to several crores of rupees during the period 2023 to 2025 in the four bank accounts, all frozen. The family has no lawful business activity that could explain such significant inflows.

Kusum is a habitual offender of the NDPS Act, 1985, and has been involved in the past 12 illicit drug trafficking cases since 2003. (ANI)

