New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): A cyber fraudster was nabbed from Chhattisgarh's Raipur by Delhi Police cyber cell, said police on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has cheated more than 20 people for an amount of approximately Rs 20 lakh in the past one year.

The accused used to post lucrative advertisements on his Facebook page to attract customers to sell machine tools and spare parts at cheaper rates. He also provides fake invoices in the name of reputed firms.

The arrested accused is identified as Raushan Kumar (25) from village Karan Bigha, Nalanda, Bihar. Police have recovered seven mobile phones, seven SIM cards, four ATM cards, stamps and other documents from his possession.

The accused has studied up to class 10 and used to work in a similar firm for around 12 years. After gaining experience, he started cheating people for easy money.

In regard to the incident, the police received an online complaint from Naim Pasha in August 2023 and the probe was started.

On interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead the police team, but on sustained interrogation, he admitted for his crime and revealed that he used to work as a lathe machine operator in a reputed company in Chennai dealing in manufacturing of machine tools and spare parts, where he got the experience of around 12 years and later shifted in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where he created a Facebook page in year 2023 and started cheating gullible people in the name of selling machine tools & spare parts at cheaper rates.

He further disclosed that he opened several bank accounts by using documents of other persons and updated his mobile number in all bank accounts. He also got issued number of SIM cards and used different keypad mobile phones, in order to evade from being caught by police. He used photographs of machinery from his previous company where he used to work.

He wanted to earn easy money in short time period, in order to fulfill expenses of his big family having seven brothers. (ANI)

