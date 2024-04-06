Mumbai, April 6: The festival of Gudi Padwa, or Marathi New Year, is one of the most auspicious times to buy gold. On or before Gudi Padwa, people from various walks of life throng jewellery stores to buy gold on this special day. However, the prices of gold have been on an upward trajectory for some time now, thereby defying expectations as the yellow metal reached unprecedented levels in domestic and global markets.

According to a report in ANI, factors such as the weakening dollar, expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and China's growing demand for gold have all contributed to the surge in prices of the yellow metal. Having said that, people never refrain from buying gold as the yellow metal is not only auspicious but also a great investment. While the prices of gold will vary from city to city, ahead of Gudi Padwa, let's look at gold prices in metro cities. Gudi Padwa 2024: Good News For Property Buyers in Maharashtra as State Government Decides to Keep Ready Reckoner Rates Unchanged For 2024-25.

The price of gold or yellow metal has surpassed Rs 70,000 per 10 grams. On the other hand, gold has exceeded USD 2,285 in the international market. That said, gold still holds cultural and ceremonial significance in India. Today, April 6, gold is Rs 6,535 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 7,129 per gram for 24-karat gold.

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-karat and 24-karat gold are Rs 65,350 and Rs 72,160, respectively. The prices of gold in Delhi are also similar. Gold in the national capital is Rs 65,500 for 10 grams of 22-karat and Rs 71,440 for 24 karat. In Bengaluru, a 10-gram 22-karat gold is Rs 65,350, and 24-karat is Rs 71,290. The prices of 10 grams of 22-karat and 24-karat gold are similar to those of Bengaluru in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune. Gold Jumps Rs 850 to Hit Fresh All-time High of Rs 70,000 Per 10 Grams.

In Chennai, the price of gold for 10 grams of 22 karat and 24 karat is Rs 66,150 and Rs 72,160, respectively. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara, yellow metal for 10 grams of 22 karat and 24 karat is Rs 65,400 and Rs 71,340, respectively.

