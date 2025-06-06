New Delhi, [India], June 6 (ANI): The Dwarka District Police has deported 71 illegally staying foreign nationals, including 47 Bangladeshis, 17 Rohingyas from Myanmar, and 7 Nigerians, in May.

According to DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, "The foreign nationals were found overstaying in India without valid visas. They were apprehended by various teams of the Dwarka District Police, including Special Staff, PS Uttam Nagar, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Chhawla, and AATS.

The apprehended foreign nationals have been sent to a detention centre after being produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office( FRRO), which ordered their deportation.

Earlier on June 2, the North-West district police of Delhi apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals found illegally residing in the city. The arrests were made during a special operation conducted on Tuesday in the Bharat Nagar police station area by the Foreigner Cell unit.

The operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs indicating that three families who had migrated from Haryana were now hiding in the Wazirpur JJ Colony, frequently changing locations to avoid detection.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West Delhi Bhisham Singh stated that over 36 footpaths and 45 alleyways were searched in a thorough combing effort during the operation. One suspect was initially apprehended and, after sustained interrogation, admitted to being a Bangladeshi national.

In a significant action on June 2 against illegal immigration, a joint team from the Foreigner Cell and Special Staff of Shahdara District Police apprehended 16 Bangladeshi nationals from Delhi's Seemapuri area.

As per the police, the operation was launched following credible intelligence about the movement of illegal immigrants across the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border near the Shaheed Nagar area.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team conducted initial verification and, after confirming the information, formulated an immediate action plan. Based on surveillance and identification by the informer, the joint team intercepted the group as they attempted to enter the Seemapuri area in Delhi. (ANI)

