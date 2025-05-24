New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested five individuals and dismantled a drug syndicate operating in the North Campus area of Delhi University, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused were found in possession of 2,360 Tramadol-based capsules and 135 bottles of codeine-based syrup--both banned for non-prescription use--valued at over Rs. 1 lakh in the international market.

DCP, ANTF Crime Apoorva Gupta stated that the action is part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign under the Government of India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy and the "Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan." Acting on a tip-off, ANTF officials arrested Manish Bhatle (26), who was found carrying two sacks containing illegal drugs near Shri Ram Institute, University Road. He failed to produce any medical prescriptions or purchase invoices and was taken into custody on the spot. A drug inspector from the Drug Control Department confirmed the recovered substances were prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

Bhatle's interrogation led to the arrest of his maternal uncle, Devender (57), owner of Abhishek Medicos in Malka Ganj. Devender revealed he had sourced the drugs from local supplier Nikhil alias Gunnu (28), who was subsequently arrested.

Nikhil, acting as a mediator in the supply chain, disclosed that he received the Tramadol capsules from Ankit Gupta (40), a wholesale medicine dealer and proprietor of Ravi Medicare in the G.T. Karnal Road Industrial Area.

A raid at Gupta's godown resulted in the seizure of an additional 15 bottles of codeine-based syrup stored without proper documentation. Gupta admitted to supplying the Tramadol to Nikhil without any legal paperwork. Further investigation led to the arrest of Kapil (28), a medical representative who used his position in the pharmaceutical industry to procure and distribute the drugs. He claimed he received the capsules and syrups from one Rakesh, who remains absconding, DCP Gupta Added.

Police said the syndicate had established a distribution network targeting local youth and students, particularly in the Delhi University area. The operation followed both forward and backward linkages, successfully tracing the origin and endpoints of the illegal supply chain.

The seized items include 2,360 Tramadol capsules, 135 bottles of codeine syrup, and five mobile phones.

Further investigation is underway to trace the full network and arrest other members involved in the illegal pharmaceutical trade. (ANI)

