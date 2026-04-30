India News | Delhi Police Dismantles Leadership of Mewat-based Burglary Gang

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled the leadership of a notorious Mewat-based burglary gang with the arrest of its elusive kingpin, Arman (26). The high-stakes operation ended a three-year chase across state lines.

According to the police, Arman, a resident of Nuh, Haryana, was the mastermind behind a series of high-profile "uprooting" heists targeting mobile stores across Delhi-NCR. His most notable crime involved a January 2023 raid on a Delhi Cantt showroom, where his gang used a vehicle with falsified plates to loot expensive stock. While his accomplices were caught in 2023, Arman vanished, leading the Patiala House Courts to declare him a Proclaimed Offender in June 2025.

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To infiltrate the tight-knit Mewat region, a specialised team under ACP Umesh Barthwal deployed an undercover officer fluent in local customs for six months. This deep-cover intelligence, combined with technical surveillance, finally paid off on April 29, 2026, the police said.

Detectives spotted Arman leaving the safety of his village alone. Moving with precision, the team intercepted and apprehended him near the Nuh Court Complex before his network could intervene.

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Police records reveal that Arman is a habitual offender involved in multiple robberies and thefts across Haryana and Rajasthan. Following his arrest, investigators are interrogating him to uncover his links to other unsolved heists in the NCR. He remains in custody pending further legal proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)