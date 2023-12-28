New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital.

SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Traffic), said that on December 31, Delhi Police will ensure necessary arrangements and deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

Addressing a press conference, SS Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) said, "The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places. Traffic will controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm."

Special CP further stated that an advisory has also been issued for the people who will be travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31.

"It will ensure that those who want to reach stations don't face any problems," he said.

He also appealed to the public to avoid Drunk driving stating that law enforcement agencies will strictly enforce rules.

"Drunken behaviour, drunk driving such cases have always been strictly looked upon by the police. This time stricter actions will be taken," he said.

New Year's Eve is the last day of the year and the day before New Year's Day (January 1), which marks the start of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

