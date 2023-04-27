New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly cyberstalking girls in Shahdara, police said on Thursday.

"The alleged accused who used to send morphed pornographic photos and videos to girls through fake Instagram accounts and used to demand money have been arrested on Wednesday," police said.

The accused has been identified as a 23-year-old man named Vishal Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The incident came to light when the complainant allegedly received various obscene messages and pornographic photos, police said.

According to DCP Shahdara, Rohit Meena, "A dedicated team of Cyber PS analyzed the details of the alleged Instagram accounts and later the team succeeded in finding out the mobile number of an accused person through IP analysis."

"A team with dedicated continuous efforts finally succeeded in arresting the accused person namely Vishal Kumar alias Kalu Resident of Rampark, Ghaziabad, UP," Shahdara DCP added.

"A case under sections 354, 469, 385 IPC and 66C, 67A IT Act at Cyber Police Station Shahdara was registered on the complaint of the victim in which she alleged that some unidentified person was sending her morphed pornographic photos and videos of herself and the person was demanding Rs 20,000 through Instagram," DCP Meena added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Vishal wanted to defame and extort money from the complainant and used to threaten that he would circulate morphed images of the complainant over social media.

Meanwhile, Vishal is previously found involved in four cases (two cases of Arms Act, one case of robbery and one case of Excise Act).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

