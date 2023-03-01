New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police on Tuesday nabbed two juveniles, accused of robbing a shop owner at gunpoint under the limits of Prem Nagar Police Station in the national capital, police said.

Both the accused boys are 16 years old, police said.

Also Read | February 2023 Warmest in 122 Years, Summer To Be Hotter, Says IMD.

On Tuesday, an incident of robbery was reported at Prem Nagar Police Station. The complainant is his complaint stated that two boys barged into his shop [Grahak Sewa Kendra] and intimidated him to give money at a gunpoint.

"They robbed Rs 1000-1500 from the shop owner at gunpoint," Delhi Police said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Two Men Steal Flower Pots Set Up for G-20 Event, FIR Lodged After Video Goes Viral.

"A case under sections 392/397/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Prem Nagar Police Station and the investigation was taken up," police added.

During the investigation, CCTV footage of the spot was examined and later both were located were identified as residents of Shani Bazar Road, Kirari Suleman Nagar, Delhi. Both were juveniles of 16 years and have been apprehended in the case.

One pistol (Desi Katta), one Knife and two rounds, used in the alleged robbery, have been recovered from their possession," police said, adding that one of the juveniles has been previously involved in a case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)