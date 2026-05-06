India News | Delhi Police Nabs Mastermind Behind Murder of National Boxer Vikas Bhinda

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old man wanted for the July 2025 murder of national boxing champion Vikas Bhinda.

The suspect, Sumit Rana, had been on the run for over eight months and was officially declared a wanted criminal.

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On July 29, 2025, Bhinda was shot dead in Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area. Police stated the attack was carefully planned by a local gang to settle an old rivalry and spread fear in order to extort local businessmen.

Rana, a hotel management graduate who previously worked in Malaysia and Dubai, returned to India in July 2025 and joined forces with his cousin, gang leader Vikas Dahiya. Police identified Rana as the main planner of the murder. Following the shooting, Dahiya handed the murder weapon to Rana, who helped hide it.

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While other gang members, including the main shooter Dahiya, were caught earlier this year, Rana managed to evade police by constantly changing his hiding spots across multiple states.

Acting on a secret tip and using technical tracking, a special Crime Branch team finally located Rana. They successfully arrested him in Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, without any conflict.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) South team arrested six members of the notorious Kachha Baniyan gang following an encounter, police said yesterday.

During the investigation, police received specific intelligence that suspects linked to the Malviya Nagar theft were present near Jhapa Park. Acting on the input, AATS personnel launched a targeted operation that led to an encounter with members of the Kachha Baniyan gang.

Police said that during the encounter, three accused opened fire, discharging around six rounds towards the police team. The police retaliated with eight rounds of firing. In the exchange, all three attackers sustained gunshot injuries in their legs.

The injured accused have been identified as Nirmal alias Nikhil, Amber alias Devin, and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala.

Officials further stated that a total of six gang members were apprehended in the operation.

Police added that one of the arrested suspects carries a reward of ₹10,000. All the accused are originally from Madhya Pradesh.

The gang is known for operating across multiple states, with its members often disguising themselves and applying oil and grease on their bodies to evade capture during crimes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)