New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police's Special Cell teams raided the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurgaon on Monday evening in connection with the probe into the alleged 'COVID toolkit' matter, officials said.

Two teams of Special Cell were at the Twitter India offices located in Delhi's Lado Sarai and Gurgaon, on the outskirts of the national capital, a senior police officer said.

The visits were in connection with the probe into the 'toolkit' matter, he said.

The Special Cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged 'COVID-19 toolkit' and sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as "manipulative", an official said on Monday.

It appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. This information is relevant to the inquiry, Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

