New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a notorious gangster and recovered two sophisticated pistols, 125 live cartridges and three magazines from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Delhi police recovered two automatic sophisticated pistols made in Austria and Turkey, four live cartridges of 9 mm, 21 live cartridges of AK-47, 40 live cartridges of 7.65 mm, 10 live cartridges of pipe guns, 50 live cartridges made in the Czech Republic, one AK-47 magazine, two carbine magazines, one car.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said, "A few days ago we arrested an accused called Vikas Kalu. We recovered 4 weapons from him, which includes three country-made pistols, a sophisticated weapon and cartridges. During interrogation, we came to know that there is another person named Amrish Bhati, who possesses weapons. We started working on it. Three days ago we arrested him.

"We found two sophisticated pistols from him.One is Turkey and the other is Austria-made. A few days ago special cell arrested Sonu Makora and his friend. All of them work for Sundar Bhati. They transport weapons, supply them and deliver them. We have taken remand of Amrish Bhati," he further said.

As per guidelines of Election Commission of India, and keeping in view of Delhi legislative Assembly elections, a drive against illicit liquor, drug, and illegal arms is being conducted. A dedicated team was constituted. The team was assigned the task of taking action against suppliers of illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal firearms. The team was also tasked with monitoring the activities of various gangs operating in the Delhi NCR area.

Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully apprehended the accused Amrish Bhati (aged 34 years), a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The operation led to the arrest of an active member of the 'Makora' Gang, which operates under the protection of Sunder Bhati, an infamous criminal of western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi police said.

Recently, Sonu @ Makora was arrested by the Special Cell, Delhi, based on the statement of accused Aftab Ansari, son of Abdul Hasan. During this arrest, three Glock 9 mm pistols, along with other illegal weapons, were recovered.

Subsequently, on January 19, 2025, Eastern Range-1, Crime Branch arrested another accused, Vishal Kalu, a resident of Timarpur, New Delhi, from the Paper Market, Headgewar Road, near Gazipur Mandi, Delhi. One pistol, three country-made firearms, and 12 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, he revealed that another gang member, Amrish, had previously procured sophisticated weapons for the Sonu Makora Gang. Based on this intelligence, further investigations were conducted, leading to the apprehension of accused Amrish on January 28, 2025, near the parking area of Crowne Plaza Hotel, Chilla Village, Delhi.

He was found carrying illegal weapon. (ANI)

