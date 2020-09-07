New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A man and his elder brother allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old girl when she was playing outside her home in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar to pay their debt but their attempt for ransom money was foiled and they were arrested, police said Monday.

Rohit (22) and Praveen (26) were arrested a few hours after they kidnapped the girl on September 4 afternoon and the scooty used by them and the clothes worn by the girl were found at their home in Nihal Vihar, they said.

The child was rescued safely and reunited with her family.

A team of 40 police personnel from Nihal Vihar police station was tasked to scan the CCTV footage and launch a search, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan.

"On September 4, around 11.30 pm, we received an information that the missing girl was spotted in Paschim Vihar West. The girl was traced and handed over to her parents," he added.

The accused admitted the crime and said they had borrowed money for Rohit's operation at a hospital and needed to repay the debt, the DCP said.

After kidnapping the girl, they went to their home and changed her clothes. One of the accused kept a watch on the girl's family. When they realised that the matter had been reported to police, they abandoned the girl and tried to escape but were caught.

