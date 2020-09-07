Mumbai, September 7: Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute India (SII) and his wife Natasha Poonawalla on Monday met Professor Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. SII, which is the world's largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca. The Oxford University is in the race to develop the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, which is one of the most promising drug for coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the couple termed the meeting with Hill as an inspiring one and said that they are excited for the next few months and looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine. "The origins of the Oxford vaccine with Professor Adrian Hill; standing next to the legendary Edward Jenner statue, here at @UniofOxford. Proud and excited for the next few months and looking forward to the vaccine", Adar Poonawalla tweeted. COVID-Vaccine Trials in India: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Urges Media to Refrain From Reporting on Interim Data About Patients on SII-Covishield Clinical Trials.

Meanwhile, Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Adar Poonawalla tweeted saying that they got a chance to have a tour of the vaccine facility. "Inspiring morning... meeting with @UniofOxford Professor Adrian Hill, director at the @JennerInstitute, under the watchful gaze of Edward Jenner himself! Getting a tour of the vaccine facility which has given us plenty to be hopeful about in recent times", she said.

