New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Police officials on Wednesday were stationed inside the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma following a fire incident at his residence on March 14 that led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Acting on instructions from the Inquiry Commission, the police secured the affected area where the fire broke out. Videos were also recorded by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Devesh Kumar Mahla, was seen leaving the residence as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

Justice Varma got embroiled in a significant controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Justice Varma has however vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also termed it deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing him.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of the High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated, "In its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025, has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.

Speaking to ANI, President of the Allahabad HC Bar Association Anil Tiwari demanded that all judgments delivered by Justice Varma during his tenure be thoroughly reviewed to restore public confidence in the judicial process and suggested that the judge remain under the close watch of the Supreme Court until proceedings are concluded.

"The CJI has been requested not to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or any other court because no court is a dumping ground. He should remain in Delhi under the close watch of Supreme Court until the completion of the proceedings. The second request is that all judgments given by Justice Varma during his tenure as a judge should be reviewed and scrutinized to infuse public confidence again," he said.

"Thirdly, we have requested the CJI to permit CBI and ED to lodge an FIR and proceed with a formal investigation...We have also raised an issue of Uncle Judge syndrome. The concept is that the family members of those judges who are practising in a particular court should not remain in that court. They should go outside to infuse the public confidence and to ensure transparency," the President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association said. (ANI)

