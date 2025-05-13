New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has solved a case of gunpoint robbery at a delivery company in Dwarka with the arrest of two alleged inter-state robbers, including a former employee who needed money for the wedding of his friend's sister.

The accused, identified as Harmeet (31) and Yogesh (30), are residents of Rohtak, Haryana, police said.

Also Read | Congress on PM Modi Speech: Pawan Khera Says 'We Expected PM Narendra Modi to Respond to Donald Trump's Remarks, Hyphenation With Pakistan Is Unacceptable'.

A cash of Rs 54,500, clothes worn during the alleged robbery and mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from their possession, they said.

According to police, Harmeet, the alleged mastermind, had earlier worked as a delivery executive at the company located at Sector 19 in Dwarka, but was currently unemployed.

Also Read | 'There Were No Discussions on Trade': New Delhi Rebuts Donald Trump's Claim of Trade as a Tool Used to Help in Reaching Understanding Between India and Pakistan, Say Sources.

"To help a friend in dire need of money for his sister's wedding, Harmeet hatched the plan along with his associates Yogesh and Gurudas," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh in a statement said.

The incident took place on April 29, when three armed assailants allegedly stormed the office, held staff at gunpoint, looted around Rs 2 lakh in cash, and fled with the DVR of the CCTV system.

The accused had earlier allegedly robbed a motorcycle at gunpoint from Bahadurgarh on April 28 to use it in the crime, police said.

The accused were apprehended during a late-night raid on May 3 from Saraswati Kunj in Jharoda Kalan.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the third accused, Gurudas, a recently released murder convict, arranged the firearm and later took a larger share of the loot, Rs 40,000 for the marriage expenses. He is currently absconding, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)