New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid al-Fitr. People also offered 'Alvida Namaz' in Delhi's Jama Masjid, ahead of Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow.

The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items.

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Security is also heightened near the Uttam Nagar East metro station. The development comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the area in apprehension of violence during Eid.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a response. The court also directed to keep the Police arrangement till the festival of Ram Navami. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 6.

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The Muslim community around the country is gearing up for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr tomorrow.

People in large numbers offered namaz on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan in the Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar in Jaipur.

The Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow offered namaz at the Aishbagh Eidgah.

The markets in Bengaluru and Kargil are in full fervour as people shop for the festivities.

Meanwhile, Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)