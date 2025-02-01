New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Saturday mentioned that 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters have cast their votes so far for the Delhi Assembly Elections under the home voting facility. The service commenced on January 24 and will remain available until Tuesday, February 4, a day before regular voting begins.

The initiative aims to facilitate voting for senior citizens above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs), enabling them to participate more easily in the electoral process.

Also Read | NATA Exam 2025: Registration for National Aptitude Test in Architecture Examination To Begin on February 3 at nata.in, Check Exam Dates and Know Steps To Apply.

Additionally, 206 poll teams have been deployed across the 70 constituencies to facilitate home voting.

To facilitate the voting for elderly and PwDs who wish to cast their vote at polling stations, the Election Commission has arranged for 8,715 volunteers and 4,218 wheelchairs to be stationed at polling locations across the national capital.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025: 1 Crore Middle-Income Taxpayers To Be out of Tax Net With Raised Exemption Limit, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

"The Home Voting facility is being enthusiastically utilized by differently-abled individuals and senior citizens aged 85 and above in all 70 Assembly constituencies for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The home voting facility is available to voters above 85 years of age and PwDs offer them the option to cast their votes from their homes," read a statement by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, 93-year-old Satish Chandra availed himself of the home voting facility from the R K Puram constituency. He had been registered as an absentee voter in the senior citizen category (AVSC).

"I am very thankful for this support, otherwise I wouldn't have been able to go (for casting vote)," the senior citizen expressed.

As of January 31, 92 per cent of total registered voters under the home voting facility have participated, with District West recording the highest turnout at 94 per cent.

Talking about the postal ballot facility, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended this facility to all personnel on election duty and security/police personnel who are electors in a particular constituency but are unable to vote at their designated polling stations due to their election duties.

Additionally, the ECI has also extended the facility of postal ballots to all private personnel and non-government staff, such as drivers, conductors, vehicle cleaners, videographers, etc., deployed on election duty on February 5, 2025.

"A total number of 16,984 Form-12 for issuing of Postal Ballot have been received from Delhi Police and Delhi Home-Guards. To facilitate voting of these police personnel, each of the 70 Returning Officers (ROs) have set up facilitation centres at their respective offices," read the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)