New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said tickets for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will be given to candidates based on their work, win probability, and public opinion.

In meetings with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and office bearers of northwest and west Delhi, Kejriwal asserted that the party will win the election as it has followed the path of truth and has the blessings of God and the people.

The polls for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are due in February 2025.

"I will not give tickets to any relative, acquaintance or friend. There will be no nepotism. I will evaluate candidates based on their work, chances of winning, and public opinion," he said.

He asked the party workers to prepare for the polls considering Kejriwal were contesting on each of the 70 seats.

Dubbing the election as a "Dharm Yuddh", he said the BJP was trying to win it at all costs.

"God supports AAP because the party walks on the path of truth. God is with AAP and in the Delhi elections, victory will be ours," he said.

Citing free services and facilities provided to the people of Delhi by the AAP government, Kejriwal said the BJP calls it ‘revris' (freebies).

"Yes, we provide six free ‘revris' that Delhiites value and demand. The BJP rules in 20 states and they do not provide any of these services in any of those states," he said, citing free electricity, water, bus rides for women, a pilgrimage scheme for the elderly, health, and education facilities.

The AAP has a half government in Delhi, he said, claiming the BJP through the Centre controlled the other half.

"Despite this, the AAP ensured 24-hour power, free electricity, quality schools, free healthcare, free bus travel for women, CCTV cameras, streetlights, road repairs, and sewer lines," he said.

The other half of the government controlled by the BJP has done nothing for Delhi in 10 years despite immense resources and powers at its disposal, he said.

