New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) With strict restrictions on outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, mandatory mask use, and oxygen cylinders on standby for emergencies, Delhi's old age homes are prioritising the safety of their most vulnerable residents in response to the city's deteriorating air quality.

As Delhi's air quality index (AQI) oscillates between the "very poor" and "severe" categories, it poses serious health risks, including respiratory illnesses from prolonged exposure, to the residents of the city, especially the elderly.

While healthy individuals are affected, those with pre-existing conditions face severe impacts, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Old age homes across the city are intensifying measures to protect their residents who are most vulnerable to respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

General Bhupendra Singh, Chairman of Aashirwad Old Age Home, said, "We do not allow anyone to step outside the premises due to the toxic air quality. The elderly, being the worst affected group, are strictly prohibited from venturing out during peak pollution hours, especially in the morning and evening.

"If they must go out for medical appointments, they are instructed to minimise outdoor time and wear masks for protection," he added.

Rajeshwari, a caregiver at the Sai Sahara old age home highlighted the additional precautions being taken.

"We are focusing on maintaining a healthy diet for the residents and have restricted outdoor activities, including morning walks, due to the severe air quality," she said.

As viral infections are prevalent due to the changing weather, the residents' interaction with outsiders has been minimised to prevent the spread of infections, she said.

"Given the vulnerability of this age group, even a minor viral infection could have severe consequences. Therefore, we are taking extra precautions to ensure their safety," she added.

Narayan, the manager at Elderly Care Old Age Home, said special care is being taken of residents with pre-existing respiratory issues such as asthma and chronic breathing problems.

"Those with existing respiratory issues are given special care, and we keep oxygen cylinders on standby for emergencies," Narayan told PTI.

However, due to the high costs, the facility does not have any air purifiers, Narayan said.

Despite a marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality on Friday, the air quality on Saturday again slipped into the "severe" category. On Friday, the AQI was recorded at 396, in the "very poor" category. It was in the "severe" category earlier in the week.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked GRAP-3 measures in the national capital, including restrictions on private construction activities and other pollution-control measures.

Meanwhile, doctors have reported an increase in patients visiting OPDs with respiratory issues and advised people to minimise outdoor exposure and wear masks during this period of high pollution.

