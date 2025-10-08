New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday evening. Areas including Feroze Shah Road, central Delhi, Arjun Path near Vasant Vihar Flyover and RK Puram witnessed light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital, forecasting light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

The Delhi Airport Authority has stated that adverse weather in the national capital could affect flight operations.

The airport authority, in a statement, said that "Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted."

It further added that on-ground teams are working to ensure a smooth passenger experience and advised flyers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the airport.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," it added.

The airport authority issued the statement following heavy rainfall across several areas of Delhi.

On Wednesday, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures remaining near normal. The predominant surface winds are forecasted to blow from the northeast direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning.

Winds will gradually increase to 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the afternoon and remain at 10-15 kmph from the northwest direction during the evening and night, according to IMD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city is expected to experience a mainly clear sky. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 31-33°C and 20-22°C, respectively, with both temperatures near normal. The predominant surface winds are expected to blow from the northwest direction at speeds of 5-10 kmph during the morning. (ANI)

