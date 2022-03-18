New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The national capital reported 140 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent, the Delhi Health Department informed on Friday.

The total COVID-19 cases in the city moved up to 18,63,633 including 602 active cases.

The city reported nil COVID-19 deaths with which the total death toll in the city stood at 26,145. The case fatality rate remained at 1.40 per cent.

Of the 32,444 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 0.43 per cent was observed.

As many as 148 recoveries from this virus were logged in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries from this virus to 18,36,886 in the city.

Moreover, as far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is noted, 17,382 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far touched 3,18,69,726.

To contain the spread of Coronavirus, the total number of containment zones as of date is 3,238. (ANI)

