Bhubaneswar, March 18: Two youths died and four others went missing while bathing in the Kharasrota river in Odisha's Jajpur district after Holi celebration on Friday, officials said.

After playing Holi, seven youths went for a bath in the river at Mangala Ghat near Badasuara village this afternoon. However, they were swept away in the strong current of the river, said sarpanch Anupama Biswal. Jharkhand Shocker: Seven Girls Drown in Pond During ‘Karma Puja’ Immersion.

Fire service personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. One rescued person has been rushed to Jajpur hospital, said Ajay Jena of Jajpur town thana. Till evening, two dead bodies had been fished out, officials said.

