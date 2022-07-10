New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded 433 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two more deaths, according to health department data.

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Takes a Dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Says, 'Some People Think They Are Born To Rule but They Should Be Proud Common Man Became CM'.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Boyfriend Booked for Rape After 17-Year-Old Delivers Baby in Nagpur.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)