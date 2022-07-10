Nagpur, July 10: A 24-year-old man, identified as Amol Sassane, was booked for rape after his 17-year-old girlfriend gave birth to a boy at a hospital on Thursday.

According to a report in TOI, Wadi police have registered the case as rape and arrested Sassane after the hospital authorities alerted the MIDC police about the teenager’s delivery.

Police said Sassane and the teenager, a student of Std XII, had befriended each other at a marriage function around one-and-half year ago. Sassane worked with a catering group. Bhopal Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Mother’s Live-in Partner in Misrod; Accused Arrested

The couple had physical relationship at Sassane’s place and also a couple of times at different locations leading to the pregnancy.

After the girl told him about her pregnancy, Sassane allegedly threatened to harm her family and parents if she revealed about it to anyone. Consensual Sex Between Two Adults Under Pretext of Marriage is Not Rape, Says Kerala HC; Grants Bail to Accused Lawyer

The girl later developed health complications following which she was rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed as seven-month pregnant.

Police said the hospital authorities had alerted cops that the teenager had given birth to a boy. Sassane was immediately rounded up after police received the information.

