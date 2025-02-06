Voters in a queue to cast their ballot in Delhi Assembly elections. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 60.42 per cent in the high-stakes assembly elections on Wednesday, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

The polls, which saw intense competition, concluded with active participation of voters across all 70 constituencies.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 60% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11.30 PM, Says Election Commission.

As per the ECI data, among the eleven districts, North East recorded the highest voter turnout at 66.25 per cent, while South East had the lowest at 56.16 per cent.

Other districts' turnout percentages were -- Central district (59. 09 per cent), East district (62. 37 per cent), New Delhi district (57.13 per cent), North district (59.55 per cent), North West district (60.07 per cent), Shahdara district (63. 94 per cent), South district ( 58.16 per cent) South-West district (61. 07 per cent) and West district (60. 76 per cent).

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Picks Pace With 100-Metre-Long Steel Bridge Construction in Gujarat's Surat (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, most of the exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) falling behind, and that the Congress likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls.

Exit poll predictions varied on the margin of BJP's victory. One poll predicted the BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two polls forecast an AAP victory. The exit polls were released after the conclusion of voting on Wednesday.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP is likely to win 39-49 seats, AAP 21-31 seats, and Congress 0-1 seat.

Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between the BJP and AAP, with the BJP expected to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It also predicted one seat for Congress.

People's Pulse exit poll suggested that the BJP could win 51-60 seats, with AAP winning 10-19 seats. Congress was predicted to win no seats.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat.

JVC's exit poll predicted 39-45 seats for BJP, 22-31 for AAP, and 0-2 for Congress.

Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 for AAP, and 2-3 for Congress.

Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23, and Congress 0-1 seat.

AAP had dominated the last two assembly elections in Delhi.

In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats, while BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, failed to secure a seat in the last two elections.

Voting for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections concluded across all 11 districts of the national capital at 06.00 pm on Wednesday.

There were a few allegations of irregularities including bribery and bogus voting with AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trading accusations.

AAP accused Delhi Police of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in Shakur Basti, alleging that Delhi police is "hijacking the election".

BJP workers also staged a protest in the Seelampur Assembly constituency alleging incidents of bogus voting as voters lined up to cast their votes.

The results of this three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress are set to be announced on February 8, when the counting of votes will take place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)