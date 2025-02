New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The national capital on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, which is 3.1 notches above the season's average, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above the season's average.

The humidity level fluctuated between 36 and 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 210, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 to 100 'satisfactory,' 101 to 200 'moderate,' 201 to 300 'poor,' 301 to 400 'very poor,' and 401 to 500 'severe.'

The weather department has forecast strong winds for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at around 26 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

