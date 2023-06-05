New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhiites experienced warm weather conditions on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 40 per cent and 82 per cent.

The weather office has forecast clear skies for the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ‘moderate' category with a reading of 166, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate category from June 6 to June 8.

