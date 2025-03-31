New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the season's average, on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity level stood at 42 per cent at 8.30 am.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 135, in the 'moderate' category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

