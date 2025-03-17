New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity levels were 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 99, in the 'satisfactory' category for the third straight day, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Saturday, Delhi breathed its cleanest air for any day between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years with the AQI dropping to 85.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

