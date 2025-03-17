Lucknow, March 17: In a surprising turn of events, a man from Kanpur outsmarted a cyber fraudster and successfully transferred INR 10,000 from the scammer's account to his own. The fraudster, who had initially attempted to extort money from the victim, now finds himself pleading for the return of his funds.

Bhupendra Singh, the victim, managed to outwit the scammer and extract INR 10,000 from the fraudster. Bhupendra reported the incident to the police, India Today reported. Bhupendra said the money would be donated to a needy individual. Digital Arrest: Government’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Blocks 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts To Combat Cyber Scams in India.

How Did the Man Manage To Outsmart the Cyber Fraudster

The incident began when the fraudster, posing as a CBI officer, contacted Bhupendra, claiming to have explicit videos of him and threatening legal action unless a bribe of INR 16,000 was paid. Sensing a scam, Bhupendra devised a clever plan to deceive the fraudster. Pretending to be terrified, he begged the fraudster not to inform his mother, suggesting that he would be in serious trouble. The fraudster, falling for the act, agreed to reduce the bribe to INR 16,000. Bhupendra then fabricated a story about needing INR 3,000 to retrieve a pawned gold chain, and the scammer transferred the amount.

A few days later, the fraudster called Bhupendra again, demanding more money. Bhupendra told him that the jeweler had refused to release the chain due to Bhupendra’s minor status and asked the fraudster to pose as his father. Bhupendra’s friend, a jeweler, convinced the scammer to send an additional INR 4,480. The fraudster complied, continuing to believe the story. Who Is Digital Arrest Scam Mastermind Chirag Kapoor Aka Chintak Raj, Arrested After Kerala Police Solved 930 Cases?

In yet another twist, Bhupendra fabricated a story about securing a gold loan by pawning the chain. His friend persuaded the scammer that a loan of INR 1.10 lakh could be obtained, but a processing fee of INR 3,000 was required. The fraudster, still unaware of the deception, transferred the amount.

Ultimately, Bhupendra managed to extract INR 10,000 from the fraudster before he realised he had been duped. The scammer immediately began pleading for his money back, but Bhupendra reported the entire incident to the authorities. He has said that the money taken from the fraudster will be donated to help someone in need.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).