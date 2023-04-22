New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 8.30 am.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" (146) category around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

