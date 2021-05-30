New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature during the day is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius, it added.

The weather office said the relative humidity was recorded 65 per cent.

It is likely to be a partly cloudy day with the possibility of thunder and lightning, the weatherman said.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 100 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

