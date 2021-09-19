New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi Shut for Visitors Over Violation of COVID-19 Protocols.

The relative humidity recorded was 84 per cent at 8.30 am, the MeT Department said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Congress Leaning 'Left' To Recruit Young Talent?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)