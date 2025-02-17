New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi witnessed the second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has forecast mist for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 100 per cent and 42 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 231 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

