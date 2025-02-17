Mumbai, February 17: Monday is arriving and you must be getting prepared for the school assembly. Do you carry the responsibility of presenting important news headlines in the school assembly? If yes, be relax. We have kept a set of the school assembly news headlines today ready for you. Scroll down and find important national, international, business, sports and entertainment news headlines. Get ready with the school assembly news headlines for February 18, 2025.
National News Headlines
- India’s 4th Generation Deep-Ocean Submersible Matsya-6000 Clears Wet Tests
- CBSE Rejects Allegations of Paper Leak Amid Ongoing Class 10 and 12 Board Exam; Warns Against Misinformation
- Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Ramzan
- In a First, India Exports Pomegranates to Australia via Sea
- BPSC 70th Exam: Protest Intensifies in Patna, Popular Educator ‘Khan Sir’ Joins Candidates
- Centre Launches AI Programme To Empower 1 Lakh Young Innovators
International News Headlines
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Marco Rubio Discuss US-Israel Coordination on Gaza
- Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, India’s EAM Jaishankar Discussed Possibility of Holding Muhammad Yunus-PM Narendra Modi Meeting: Reports
- Warning Issued Over Surge in Snake Bites in Northeast Australia
- Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israeli Team To Travel to Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks
- US: 9 People Dead in Kentucky and Georgia After Powerful Storm
Business News Headlines
- Government Received Over 60,000 Inputs From Citizens Towards New Income Tax Bill, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
- Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back To End 8-Day Losing Streak
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs
- Adoption of Circular Economy Can Create 1 Lakh Jobs in India, Says Report
Entertainment News Headlines
- Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Reunion Ignites Fans’ Wishes for ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2′
- Sunny Deol Prepares for Baisakhi in the Fields, Embraces His ‘Jaat’ Roots
- We Promised, We Did It, Says ‘Thandel’ Producer Bunny Vas As Film’s Collections Go Past the 100 Crore Mark
- AR Murugadoss’s Film With Sivakarthikeyan Titled ‘Dil Madharasi’
Sports News Headlines
- New Zealand Batter Kane Williamson Signs Up for Middlesex and London Spirit
- Maharashtra Esports Open Championship 2025 Inaugurated in Pune
- IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Intriguing Schedule for Multiple Franchises
- Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg Postponed Due to Insufficient Snow
- AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Salvage 2–2 Draw Against Syria in Group D Clash
