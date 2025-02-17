Mumbai, February 17: Monday is arriving and you must be getting prepared for the school assembly. Do you carry the responsibility of presenting important news headlines in the school assembly? If yes, be relax. We have kept a set of the school assembly news headlines today ready for you. Scroll down and find important national, international, business, sports and entertainment news headlines. Get ready with the school assembly news headlines for February 18, 2025.

National News Headlines

India’s 4th Generation Deep-Ocean Submersible Matsya-6000 Clears Wet Tests

CBSE Rejects Allegations of Paper Leak Amid Ongoing Class 10 and 12 Board Exam; Warns Against Misinformation

Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Ramzan

In a First, India Exports Pomegranates to Australia via Sea

BPSC 70th Exam: Protest Intensifies in Patna, Popular Educator ‘Khan Sir’ Joins Candidates

Centre Launches AI Programme To Empower 1 Lakh Young Innovators

International News Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Marco Rubio Discuss US-Israel Coordination on Gaza

Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain, India’s EAM Jaishankar Discussed Possibility of Holding Muhammad Yunus-PM Narendra Modi Meeting: Reports

Warning Issued Over Surge in Snake Bites in Northeast Australia

Benjamin Netanyahu Says Israeli Team To Travel to Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

US: 9 People Dead in Kentucky and Georgia After Powerful Storm

Business News Headlines

Government Received Over 60,000 Inputs From Citizens Towards New Income Tax Bill, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Stock Market Update: Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back To End 8-Day Losing Streak

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs

Adoption of Circular Economy Can Create 1 Lakh Jobs in India, Says Report

Entertainment News Headlines

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel’s Reunion Ignites Fans’ Wishes for ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2′

Sunny Deol Prepares for Baisakhi in the Fields, Embraces His ‘Jaat’ Roots

We Promised, We Did It, Says ‘Thandel’ Producer Bunny Vas As Film’s Collections Go Past the 100 Crore Mark

AR Murugadoss’s Film With Sivakarthikeyan Titled ‘Dil Madharasi’

Sports News Headlines

New Zealand Batter Kane Williamson Signs Up for Middlesex and London Spirit

Maharashtra Esports Open Championship 2025 Inaugurated in Pune

IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Intriguing Schedule for Multiple Franchises

Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg Postponed Due to Insufficient Snow

AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Salvage 2–2 Draw Against Syria in Group D Clash

