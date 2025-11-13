Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Amit Patel, a dealer at Royal Car Zone, a second-hand car dealership in Faridabad, has revealed details about selling the Hyundai i20 car involved in the recent Red Fort bomb blast that killed at least eight people, injuring several others.

According to Patel, on October 29, two individuals visited their dealership to purchase a car; one of the individuals was Amir Rashid.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Patel said, "On 29 October, our staff member Sonu was contacted. Two people came to see the i-20 car, they liked it, made the payment, and took the car on that very day. One of the customers was Amir Rashid, and I am unaware of the name of the second person. The car was registered in the name of Amir Rashid."

Patel stated that the car was registered in Amir Rashid's name, whose ID was from Pulwama. After the blast, Patel's staff member Sonu received a call from Delhi asking them to keep all documents ready for a team that would be arriving to collect them. A team did arrive that night, and Patel handed over the documents and CCTV footage.

"The day this blast took place in Delhi, Sonu received a call from Delhi asking to keep all documents ready for a team which would be shortly reaching to collect them. The same night, a team arrived here and we gave them all the documents and the CCTV footage. The police are carrying out the investigation now... Amir Rashid's ID was from Pulwama," he further added.

At least eight people were killed near the Lal Quila Metro Station on Monday evening after a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car. According to sources, the initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi blast victims revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma.

Meanwhile, Faridabad Police has seized a red Ford EcoSport (registration number DL 10 CK 0458), suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the Delhi blast case. Sources said that before the car blast, Umar Nabi stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. After leaving the mosque, the accused proceeded directly to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, where he parked his car at approximately 3:19 pm.

Investigative agencies are probing Umar's mobile phone and signal history. Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi, and shared the car's details with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police.

A senior official said all police stations, police posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital had been alerted to look out for the vehicle after investigations revealed that the suspects possessed another car in addition to the Hyundai i20.

As part of the probe into the terror-linked blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to visit Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj, where Umar is believed to have had connections.

The NIA has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the incident, which officials believe was executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module unearthed by Indian agencies. The team will be led by senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth investigation.

The move follows the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handing over the case to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss the Delhi blast case. (ANI)

