Nowgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have conducted raids at several locations in Nowgam, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

Further information is awaited as the raids continue.

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Earlier today, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams raided the residence of a businessman in the Guloora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case.

The NIA officials remain engaged in searching the premises and examining documents and devices.

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Further information is awaited.

A high-intensity blast took place in a car near the Red Fort around 7 pm on November 10, 2025. A total of 15 people were killed, and over two dozen others were injured in the blast that occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

The NIA, the next day, took over the case from the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation.

NIA first arrested Aamir Rashid Mir on November 16, 2025. Thereafter, other accsued persons, namely Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyeb, were arrested on different dates.

Earlier this month, the Special NIA court at Patiala House remanded Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat in 15 days' judicial custody in connection with the blast case.

They were produced before the court after expiry of five days of custodial remand.

Special NIA Judge Pitambar Dutt remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar in 15 days Judicial custody after interrogation. NIA had sought 15 days Judicial custody of both Accused.

On February 25, the Special NIA court remanded Tufail Ahmed Bhat and Zamir Ahmed Ahangar for 10 days of NIA custody. Thereafter, their remand was extended for five days on March 6.

The two Jammu and Kashmir residents were arrested for their alleged links to the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit for "supplying weapons" to the prime accused.

In a statement, the NIA said both the accused, namely Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar, are active over-ground workers (OGWs) of the AGH, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)