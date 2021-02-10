New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi recorded 127 fresh COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 10,884, a day after no coronavirus fatality was registered in the national capital.

The zero single-day death was reported on Tuesday after nearly nine months. A total of 100 cases were reported on Tuesday.

With the latest figures, the infection tally in the city rose to 6,36,387 and the death toll mounted to 10,884, according to a health bulletin.

The active cases tally on Wednesday stood at 1,046, according to the bulletin.

The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.19 per cent, authorities said.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily infections count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The fatality counts last Friday and Sunday were also two each, same as on February 2.

These new 127 cases came out of the 66,803 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 44,878 RT-PCR tests and 21,925 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

