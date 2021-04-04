New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): As many as 4,033 new Covid-12 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.

According to the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi, 21 people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The city's positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 86,899 in the last 24 hours.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,76,414 and a total of 11,081 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

There are 13,982 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of active cases in Delhi since December 15 last year.

As many 6,51,351 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 2,677 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries and 10 deaths. (ANI)

