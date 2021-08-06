New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate has stayed above 98.21 per cent for the 22nd consecutive day.

The city has 516 active cases. The total count of cases has gone up to 14,36,623.

According to a Delhi government health bulletin, 41 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 14,11,042.

The death toll has gone up to 25,065. The case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.97 per cent.

As many as 79,168 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 55,106 were RT-PCR tests while 24,062 were rapid antigen tests. So far, 2,40,81,339 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

The bulletin said that 90,148 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours of which 50,995 were first dose beneficiaries and 39,153 were second dose beneficiaries.

The cumulative figure of vaccinated beneficiaries is 1,04,71,730.

As per the bulletin, there are 271 containment zones in the national capital.

Delhi had reported 61 fresh infections on Thursday and 67 new cases on Wednesday. (ANI)

