Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 are reportedly available for pre-booking in India. The South Korean smartphone maker will host its event on August 11, 2021 where it is expected to launch its new Galaxy Z foldable devices. Customers can reportedly pre-book their device via the Samsung India website and the Samsung Shop app by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Customers who pre-book a unit will not only be eligible to get a 'Next Galaxy VIP Pass' but will also be given priority. Moreover, users who pre-book will get a free Galaxy smart tag of worth Rs 2,699. The Rs 2,000 token amount will then be adjusted against the device during pre-booking. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Likely To Be Launched on August 11, 2021.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.5-inch flexible AMOLED inner screen. The handset is expected to flaunt a 10MP camera on the outer display, a 4MP under-display camera below the foldable display and a 12MP triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Photo Credits: 91 Mobiles)

The upcoming foldable phone could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The foldable phone is likely to be fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch inward folding display, a 12MP dual rear camera module. The Z Flip 3 is expected to come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with at least 8GB of RAM. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured to be priced around Rs 1.35 lakh whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could cost Rs 90,000.

